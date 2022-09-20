American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ARL opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.42. American Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The firm has a market cap of $225.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in American Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

