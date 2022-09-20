Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 221,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,772,719 shares.The stock last traded at $10.95 and had previously closed at $10.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $58,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,704.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 5,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $58,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 689,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,392,704.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $122,309.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 910,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,820,504.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,691 shares of company stock worth $685,542 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Further Reading

