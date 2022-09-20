AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in August

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
AmmPower Trading Down 6.6 %
Shares of AmmPower stock traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.28. 228,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,078. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.24. AmmPower has a one year low of 0.15 and a one year high of 0.61.
About AmmPower
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AmmPower (AMMPF)
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for AmmPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmmPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.