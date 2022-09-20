AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Short Interest Up 12.9% in August

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,300 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 274,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 239,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

AmmPower Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of AmmPower stock traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.28. 228,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,078. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.24. AmmPower has a one year low of 0.15 and a one year high of 0.61.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp. operates as a resource exploration company in Canada. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The company is also developing a proprietary solution to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen, as well as investigating catalyst methods to react nitrogen and hydrogen together with the aim of creating clean and cost-effective green ammonia.

