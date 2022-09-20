Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Director Sells $4,106,568.80 in Stock

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) Director Frank Kung sold 1,080,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $4,106,568.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,948. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Frank Kung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amyris alerts:

On Thursday, September 15th, Frank Kung sold 1,385,000 shares of Amyris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $5,817,000.00.

Amyris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMRS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,517,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,489. Amyris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Amyris by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 87,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 34,513 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 87,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 287,385 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amyris from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Amyris Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.