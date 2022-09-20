Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target at $72.15

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.15.

AMRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on Ameresco in a report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.49. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 31.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,109,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,796,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,359,000 after acquiring an additional 26,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 28.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,056,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,710,000 after acquiring an additional 459,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 8.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,195,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,690,000 after acquiring an additional 90,004 shares during the last quarter. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

