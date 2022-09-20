Analysts Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Price Target at $32.00

Shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on AnaptysBio to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AnaptysBio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $690.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.11. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.18.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 million. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. Analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

