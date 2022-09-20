Analysts Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) PT at $5.88

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSM. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 117,403.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 728,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 727,901 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,628,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after purchasing an additional 597,017 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,997,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 907,670 shares during the period. 27.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Price Performance

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

FSM stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

