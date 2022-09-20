Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADRZY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Andritz in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Andritz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Andritz Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of ADRZY stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.67. Andritz has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

