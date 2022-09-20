AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Investec raised AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.23.

Get AngloGold Ashanti alerts:

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AU opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.90. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $26.96.

AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AngloGold Ashanti

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.2935 dividend. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AngloGold Ashanti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngloGold Ashanti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.