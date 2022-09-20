Anime Token (ANI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,278.00

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Anime Token has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $48,536.21 and approximately $24,278.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Anime Token Coin Profile
Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Anime Token
