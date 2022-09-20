Anime Token (ANI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $24,278.00

Anime Token (ANI) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Anime Token has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Anime Token has a total market capitalization of $48,536.21 and approximately $24,278.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anime Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Anime Token alerts:

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZestCoin (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DimeCoin (DIME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BighanCoin (BIGHAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anime Token Coin Profile

Anime Token (CRYPTO:ANI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Anime Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenAnime and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Anime Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anime Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anime Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anime Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Anime Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anime Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.