Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.75-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 4.5 %

Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.12. 8,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $911.22 million, a P/E ratio of 59.55 and a beta of 1.07. Apogee Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.75.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $356.64 million for the quarter. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total value of $49,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,111 shares in the company, valued at $875,444.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apogee Enterprises news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,736.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,444.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

