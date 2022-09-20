Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Short Interest Down 13.6% in August

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 3,680,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

NYSE ARI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.35. 1,181,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,103. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 38.25 and a current ratio of 38.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.89%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.