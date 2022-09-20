AppHarvest (APPH) versus The Competition Critical Review

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AppHarvest to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AppHarvest and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 38 127 423 23 2.71

AppHarvest currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 181.86%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 93.84%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.25 AppHarvest Competitors $1.63 billion $92.76 million 1.28

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

AppHarvest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.98% -13.81% -9.50%

Risk & Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s peers have a beta of -28.78, meaning that their average share price is 2,978% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppHarvest peers beat AppHarvest on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

