Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,736 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 61.0% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 48.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,203 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.3% during the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 288,266 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,226,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.2% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,096 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $88.19 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.08. The company has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

