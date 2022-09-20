Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$57.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$54.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Aritzia from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

Aritzia Stock Up 0.3 %

TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$46.68. 74,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,869. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$42.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. Aritzia has a twelve month low of C$31.67 and a twelve month high of C$60.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.97.

Insider Transactions at Aritzia

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$407.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$374.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aritzia will post 2.0199999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David John Maciver sold 20,000 shares of Aritzia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.88, for a total value of C$897,512.00.

About Aritzia

(Get Rating)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.