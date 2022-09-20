Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,553 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 2.4% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.21. 191,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,650,073. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.02 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97. The stock has a market cap of $117.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

