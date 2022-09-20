Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 634,700 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 555,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Loop Capital raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.80.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,375. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $73.25 and a 12-month high of $118.14.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.11% and a net margin of 16.07%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

