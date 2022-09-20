Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Price Target Lowered to €2.70 at Barclays

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €4.10 ($4.18) to €2.70 ($2.76) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aroundtown from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Aroundtown from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Aroundtown from €7.60 ($7.76) to €5.00 ($5.10) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aroundtown from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

Aroundtown Stock Performance

AANNF opened at $2.85 on Friday. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $7.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.24.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

