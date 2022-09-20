Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) & SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Head-To-Head Review

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) and SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspyra and SmartRent’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SmartRent $110.64 million 4.63 -$71.96 million -0.69 -3.75

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SmartRent.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A SmartRent -67.95% -22.70% -17.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Aspyra and SmartRent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A SmartRent 0 1 8 0 2.89

SmartRent has a consensus price target of 6.92, suggesting a potential upside of 167.05%. Given SmartRent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SmartRent is more favorable than Aspyra.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Aspyra has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SmartRent has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SmartRent beats Aspyra on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

(Get Rating)

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

