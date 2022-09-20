Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 423,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

ASMB opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

Insider Transactions at Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ASMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $26,228.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,515 shares in the company, valued at $410,056.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Assembly Biosciences by 15,633.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 30.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 35.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Vebicorvir, which as completed Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with chronic HBV infection.

Further Reading

