AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Update

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 230,500 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the August 15th total of 261,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

AMK stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 11,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,009. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. AssetMark Financial has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $29.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $151.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Summit Global Investments raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 49,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 102,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,080 shares during the last quarter. 26.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

