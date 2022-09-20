Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Short Interest Update

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the August 15th total of 5,610,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 992,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Atlas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ATCO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.48. 659,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,966. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. Atlas has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $16.23.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $413.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.43 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlas

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Atlas by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 31.0% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,308,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Atlas by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 65,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991 shares in the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas by 6.3% in the first quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 388,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Atlas by 6.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ATCO shares. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Atlas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.45 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Atlas from $14.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.09.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

