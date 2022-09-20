AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 871,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,110 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 3.0% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.49. The company had a trading volume of 587,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,520,312. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

