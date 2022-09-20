AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,602 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $43,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.52. 449,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,520,312. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.13. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

