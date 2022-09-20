AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,028 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.56. 1,218,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,520,312. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $118.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

