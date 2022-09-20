Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a decline of 14.2% from the August 15th total of 57,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ATAKW stock opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12.

About Aurora Technology Acquisition

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Further Reading

