AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires 199,744 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735,719 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,744 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of General Motors worth $118,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 220.2% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 268,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,663,253. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

