AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 64,277 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 64,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,996,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $746.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ REGN traded down $17.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $697.40. 3,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,464. The company has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $754.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $619.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $640.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $27.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,423,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,740 shares of company stock worth $35,478,694 in the last ninety days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

