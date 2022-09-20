AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 2,353 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.34% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $53,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHKP traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,974. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.34.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHKP. Bank of America raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

