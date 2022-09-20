AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 81,707 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 223.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,707 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.33% of Domino’s Pizza worth $46,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,190 shares of company stock worth $1,625,744. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.48. 10,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,582. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $321.15 and a 12 month high of $567.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.85. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $512.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.76.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

