AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116,004 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 1.9% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.40% of Northrop Grumman worth $300,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.8 %

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NOC traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $483.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $475.34 and a 200 day moving average of $463.93. The company has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $497.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

