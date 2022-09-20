AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,371 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.29% of Seagate Technology worth $43,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,104 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 64,436 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after buying an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded down $2.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.44. 29,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $80.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $61.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.48.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Further Reading

