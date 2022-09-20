AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 345,850 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Centene were worth $59,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,887 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,533,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,329 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Centene stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.68. 40,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,030,759. The company has a market cap of $47.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $98.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,900 shares of company stock worth $2,194,241. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CNC. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Centene to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.89.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

