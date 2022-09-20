AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 124,388 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 267.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,388 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.21% of MSCI worth $70,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in MSCI by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,346,000 after acquiring an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,325,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,473,000 after purchasing an additional 761,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of MSCI by 26.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $507.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.25.

Insider Activity at MSCI

MSCI Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $450.72. 1,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,423. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.44%.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

