AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,106 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.11% of Booking worth $81,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,910.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,459. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,669.34 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $75.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,919.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,042.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Booking to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.37.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

