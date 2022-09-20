AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,226,540 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 845,780 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.44% of Electronic Arts worth $149,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $218,333,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,474,669 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,559,000 after buying an additional 557,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 471.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 578,064 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $73,131,000 after buying an additional 476,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,103,418,000 after buying an additional 436,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.64.

Shares of EA stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.07. 13,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 24.05%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,478.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $12,015,172. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

