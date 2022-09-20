AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 411,369 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 411,369 shares during the period. American International Group accounts for approximately 1.6% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.62% of American International Group worth $251,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,692,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $499,693,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American International Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,176,000 after buying an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,054,464,000 after buying an additional 932,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in American International Group by 5,873.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after buying an additional 748,863 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AIG traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 31,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,971. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.40 and a 12 month high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIG. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.