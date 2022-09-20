AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 734,085 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd cut its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,103,144 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 734,085 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 1.3% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $203,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,610. The stock has a market cap of $118.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $58.64 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

