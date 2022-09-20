Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on AVAH. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 829,270 shares during the period. Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 12.4% during the second quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 3,895,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after acquiring an additional 429,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 27.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,137,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after acquiring an additional 680,016 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.04.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $442.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.81 million. Aveanna Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 33.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.