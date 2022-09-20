Avity Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 3.7% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $36,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 428,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 15.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 38,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.27. 33,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,643,429. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.81. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

