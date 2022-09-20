Avity Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,897 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 1.8% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Fortive worth $17,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after acquiring an additional 989,883 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,512,000 after acquiring an additional 197,196 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Fortive by 13.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,492,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $761,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,136 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Fortive by 41.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 12,033,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,215 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Fortive by 10.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,973,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,885,000 after purchasing an additional 645,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on FTV shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of FTV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.11. 20,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,961. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.25. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

