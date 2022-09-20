Avity Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,290 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $355.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,403. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $371.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.37.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

