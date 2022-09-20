Avity Investment Management Inc. Purchases 584 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc grew its position in Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 68,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 21.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Argus upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 2.3 %

EMR stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.77. The company had a trading volume of 35,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

