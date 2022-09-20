Avity Investment Management Inc. Sells 220 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avity Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029,648 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after buying an additional 873,190 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,850,000 after purchasing an additional 242,905 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,493,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,266,000 after purchasing an additional 168,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 633,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,822,000 after purchasing an additional 161,764 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.88. The company had a trading volume of 38,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,058. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

