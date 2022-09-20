Avity Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,443 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 182,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,997 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 12,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% during the second quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 19.8% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.36. 23,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,816. The company has a market capitalization of $187.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.28. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

