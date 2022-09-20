Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ (AYLA) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Posted by on Sep 20th, 2022

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLAGet Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.5 %

NASDAQ:AYLA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 1,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.25. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.