Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ (AYLA) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 15.5 %

NASDAQ:AYLA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 1,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.25. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Institutional Trading of Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AYLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 172,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

