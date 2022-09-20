B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Gap Down to $3.37

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.26. B2Gold shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 112,717 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

B2Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $381.99 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 676,265 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 279.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,599 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in B2Gold by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,904,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,413,000 after purchasing an additional 741,500 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Featured Articles

