B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Trading Down 4.7%

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) dropped 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$4.27 and last traded at C$4.27. Approximately 386,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 3,179,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.48.

BTO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.97. The stock has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.64.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$487.55 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.462987 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at C$139,619.20. In related news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.24, for a total value of C$35,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,415,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,481,571.60. Also, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 13,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.48, for a total value of C$62,231.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$139,619.20. Insiders sold a total of 105,321 shares of company stock valued at $455,712 in the last 90 days.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

