Baader Bank Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €120.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KRN. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Krones in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Krones in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) target price on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Krones Stock Performance

KRN opened at €88.45 ($90.26) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.69. Krones has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($101.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

