Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Down 12.6% in August

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,900 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 15th total of 530,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 156,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,400 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $49,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,878.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 50,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 82,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.41. 61,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.85. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 48.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCSF shares. TheStreet downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

